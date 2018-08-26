× Karen Conti | Full Show 8/26/18

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen celebrates National Dog Day with WGN Radio’s Steve Dale! They also discuss pony painting and whether the practice is animal cruelty. Then, Steve McCollum joins Karen on the phone to discuss the woman reported to DCFS for allowing her 8-year-old daughter to walk her dog by herself. Finally, Karen is joined in studio by Dr. Lance Williams, an expert on gangs in Chicago, to discuss the history of gangs and why violence is out of control.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.