Comedy Legend Carl Reiner is Way Too Busy to Die, Laughs All the Way to the Emmys (Again) at 96

Posted 5:24 AM, August 26, 2018, by , Updated at 06:44AM, August 26, 2018

PHOTO: Director Rob Reiner (L) and Master of Ceremonies Carl Reiner attend the 63rd Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards held at the Grand Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland on January 29, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Jan. 28, 2011 - Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America)

After winning 12 Emmy’s, TV legend Carl Reiner joins Dave Plier to celebrate his latest nomination for the HBO docu-series ‘If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast’, and talks about working on ‘Caesar’s Hour’, the origins of ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’, making movies with Steve Martin, and previews his latest books ‘I Remember Radio’ and ‘ I Remember Television, Which When I’m Awake I Never Don’t Watch’. You can find more information on Carl’s book at randomcontent.com
What is you favorite Dick Van Dyke Show episode?