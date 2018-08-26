Comedy Legend Carl Reiner is Way Too Busy to Die, Laughs All the Way to the Emmys (Again) at 96
After winning 12 Emmy’s, TV legend Carl Reiner joins Dave Plier to celebrate his latest nomination for the HBO docu-series ‘If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast’, and talks about working on ‘Caesar’s Hour’, the origins of ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’, making movies with Steve Martin, and previews his latest books ‘I Remember Radio’ and ‘ I Remember Television, Which When I’m Awake I Never Don’t Watch’. You can find more information on Carl’s book at randomcontent.com
What is you favorite Dick Van Dyke Show episode?