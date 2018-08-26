Classic 60’s TV Flashback: Conversations with Comedy Icon Dick Van Dyke, Barbara Eden (‘I Dream of Jeannie’), Dawn Wells (‘Gilligan’s Island’), Bill Mumy (‘Lost in Space’)

In this 1960’s TV flashback segment, Dave Plier shares conversations with comedy icon Dick Van Dyke about his award winning TV show ’The Dick Van Dyke Show’, ‘Mary Poppins’ and how he stays young; Barbara Eden talks her early career at 20th Century Fox, working with Elvis, Lucille Ball and TV classic ‘I Dream of Jeannie’; Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on TV sitcom ‘Gilligan’s Island’, shares behind the scenes stories; and actor and musician Bill Mumy talks about his beginnings in television on ‘The Twilight Zone’, ‘Bewitched’ and sci-fi series ‘Lost in Space’.