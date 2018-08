× Chicago’s Man Behind the Drink: Music Composer and Producer Ira Antelis Launches 120/Life

Music composer and producer Ira Antelis, who wrote and produced iconic TV spots like ‘Be Like Mike’ for Gatorade and ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ for McDonalds, joins Dave Plier to talk about a health scare that inspired the creation of new health drink 120 Life, that promotes normal blood pressure levels. You can find more information on Ira’s drink at 120life.com.