× Charlotte Knights pitching coach Steve McCatty talks Kopech: “Obviously he’s a thoroughbred”

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz visit with Steve McCatty, pitching coach for the Sox AAA affiliate Charlotte Knights. They talk about McCatty’s outlook on Michael Kopech’s big league career and what clicked for the fireballer command-wise that allowed him to get called up this year, the challenge of tapping into the different mindsets of guys like Kopech and Lucas Giolito, the difference in Carlos Rodon now that he’s firing on all cylinders, and more.