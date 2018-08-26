Charlotte Knights pitching coach Steve McCatty talks Kopech: “Obviously he’s a thoroughbred”

Posted 8:47 PM, August 26, 2018, by , Updated at 08:39PM, August 26, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: Michael Kopech #34 of the Chicago White Sox reacts at the end of the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz visit with Steve McCatty, pitching coach for the Sox AAA affiliate Charlotte Knights. They talk about McCatty’s outlook on Michael Kopech’s big league career and what clicked for the fireballer command-wise that allowed him to get called up this year, the challenge of tapping into the different mindsets of guys like Kopech and Lucas Giolito, the difference in Carlos Rodon now that he’s firing on all cylinders, and more.