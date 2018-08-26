WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 09: Committee chairman Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) listens during a hearing before Senate Armed Services Committee February 9, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "Situation in Afghanistan." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Celebrating Political Maverick, Senator John McCain: A True American Hero
Dave Plier and Roger Badesch talk about the life and legacy of Senator John McCain, a war hero who survived five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, served three over decades in Congress and went on to become the Republican Party’s nominee for president in 2008, died Saturday. He was 81 years old.