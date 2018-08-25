× The Baby Shark Remix Crowned ‘Song Of The Summer’, The Political Round Table, Music from Wayne Baker Brooks | Full Show (Aug 24th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! Andrea is off tonight so we welcome on Elliott Serrano to discuss movies, TV and how The Baby Shark Remix may now have to be dubbed ‘Song Of The Summer’. Then, The Political Round Table is back in action with our political experts: Eric Elk, Dave Lundy and Mike Leiber. We also bring on Chicago blues artist, Wayne Baker Brooks to discuss his new song and tour coming up this month. And finally, we play another exciting episode of “What’s That From” where we take on a scene from a famous movie…and try not to destroy it. This week the crew takes on, “Rocky Horror Picture Show”.

