× Take the test! Does this personality test determine how evil you are?

Matt Bubala, Roger Badesch and producer Curtis Koch take a personality test to determine just how evil they really are.

According to the study group, (which you can find here) “it doesn’t matter what reputable IQ test you take but your scores are going to be similar. That is what Psychologists call the “D” factor or darkness factor. Underlying all these dark traits, is the basic tendency to maximize ones own utility at the expense of others.”

What did you score? What do you think President Trump would score?