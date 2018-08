× Remembering Sen. John McCain

John McCain has died at 81. McCain died one day after his family announced he had stopped treatment for brain cancer. McCain would have celebrated his 82nd birthday on Aug. 29. We look back at several of his appearances on WGN Radio.

Steve Cochran – August 19, 2016

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3539860/steve-cochran-sen-john-mccain-8-19-16_2018-08-26-000900.64kmono.mp3

Steve Cochran -November 5, 2015

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3539865/steve-cochran-sen-john-mccain-11-5-15_2018-08-26-002705.64kmono.mp3

Steve Cochran – March 23, 2015

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3539862/steve-cochran-sen-john-mccain-3-23-15_2018-08-26-001302.64kmono.mp3