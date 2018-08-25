× Pumpspotting: The app for moms that’s traveling the country on “The Breast Express”

Matt Bubala talks to Amy VanHaren of pumpspotting.com who’s mission is to “support breastfeeding mothers in all their forms, and to elevate experiences so that we change places, perceptions, and ultimately, the percentage of women worldwide who meet their breastfeeding goals.” There is also an app mothers can download to find safe locations where they can breastfeed.

For more information about the app, you can find them on Instagram, Twitter, and on their website pumpspotting.com. If you do see Amy and the Pumpspotting team, be sure to use the #breastexpress while they are on tour!