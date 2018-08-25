× OTL #619: The story of tied houses in Chicago

On a special edition of the program, Mike Stephen explores the history of tied houses/bars in Chicago. Joining him at Toons Bar and Grill and at the Happy Village bar is local historian Liz Garibay. The two chat about the history of tied houses over a pint. Then Mike heads to Lakeview to talk to Mike Schuba, operator of Schuba’s Tavern, about the special history of that building. And to round out the show, Mike and Producer Collin try to figure out how to tie OTL to a Chicago bar with some help from Hampshire High School industrial technology teacher Mike Jakubowski.

