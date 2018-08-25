× Matt Bubala Full Show 8-25-18: An evil personality test, Tunnels between the United States and Mexico, and Amy VanHaren joins the show to talk about Pumpspotting.

This week Matt Bubala is joined by Roger Badesch and producer Curtis Koch discuss a personality test that is supposed to determine how evil you may or may not be. For fun, Matt and Roger take the trust to see what President Trump would score. Later on Roger and Matt discuss the recent findings of tunnels that connect towns in the United States and Mexico. Finally Matt chats with Amy VanHaren of pumpspotting.com to discuss the organizations mission, their current tour, and the app where mothers can download to find safe locations where they can breastfeed.