Hoge and Jahns, Episode 169: Bears-Chiefs Postgame Show

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts on the second-to-last preseason game, where the Bears beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-20. The story, though, wasn’t Matt Nagy beating his mentor, Andy Reid, but Nagy’s decision to let most of the starters, including Mitchell Trubisky, sit out after their “best week of practice so far”. Hoge and Jahns listen and react to Nagy’s postgame press conference. The guys also talk about the game itself and the players who are still fighting for roster spots. We’d love to hear what you thought about the coach’s decision to rest the starters: call 312-222-5050 and leave us a voicemail.

