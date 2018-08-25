× Comedian Corey Holcomb LIVE at Chicago Improv

Chicago native, Comedian Corey Holcomb hits the stage this weekend at the Chicago Improv. The comedic veteran quickly sold out 2 shows leaving fans in a frenzy to cop a seat.

Corey proves that his stand-up is an experience you don’t want to miss as he sits down with Marsha Lyles and educates us on the harsh reality of “sidepieces”.

If you’re ever looking for more conversations about relationships you can check out his show The Corey Holcomb Show 5150.