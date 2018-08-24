× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/24/18: Sympathizing with Alzheimer’s Through VR, Addiction at Work, & Yak Farming in Illinois

This week’s wrap up started off with Steve Bertrand chatting with Andrea Hanis to learn about the future of Chicago’s riverfront, and the use of virtual reality help understand the struggle Alzheimer’s patients go through. Tom Gimbel then jumped in studio to review what he has learned while running business for the last 20 years, Dianna Feeney shed some light on the impact of substance abuse in the workplace (along with possible solutions), and Jim Miedema explained to Steve what can be produced by yak farming – everything from high quality yarn to rich meats.