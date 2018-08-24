× WGN Nightside w/ John Records Landecker and Amy Landecker | 8/23/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside,

It’s the very first time Radio Legend John Records Landecker and his daughter Amy Landecker co-host a show together! John and Amy share some of the adventures they’ve embarked on throughout the week while being in LA; a new game John has created called “Everybody’s Been on Law & Order” is explored; a look into Aretha Franklin’s legacy and the absence of a will in her passing; and much more.