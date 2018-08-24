× Wendy and Jimmy Mac Full Show 8.24.18

Bill is away at his tennis tournament in Indianapolis, so Wendy and Jimmy Mac (host of Rebel Force Radio and Wendy’s super fantastic husband) are in for today. They discuss marriage, safety outside the home, Star Wars, and much more. Alexander Zalben from Decider.com talks TV news. Dr. Mark Hammergren, astronomer at the Adler Planetarium, tells us the truth about the ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid that is expected to skim past our planet in the next few days.

