Top Five@5 (8/23/18): Stephen A. Smith has a problem with Urban Meyer’s apology, remembering Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ed King, and more…

Posted 8:54 AM, August 24, 2018, by , Updated at 08:53AM, August 24, 2018

Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes present the Top Five@5 (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, August 23rd, 2018:

President Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton is asked if the President is a security threat, Sky News talks to Rudy Giuliani isn’t worried about Trump’s legal future, Stephen A. Smith has a few problems with Urban Meyer’s apology, Nikki Minaj isn’t feuding, and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Ed King is remembered.

