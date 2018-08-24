× The Opening Bell 8/24/18: Have We Shifted to A Buyers Market?

There were plenty of stories to discuss when Steve Grzanich and Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) kicked off the day and the housing market was top of mind as Paul sees that we’ve made the shift from a sellers market to a buyers market (pnolte@kingsviewam.com). Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then wrapped the show this week by making an important note about American Airlines deciding to adjust key direct routes from O’hare International Airport to Tokyo/Shanghai/Beijing.