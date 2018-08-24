× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.24.18: Michael Kopech tweets, “provocative dress” in school, fun stuff to do this weekend and Bright Side of Life

John Williams puts a bow on the week by asking you for your answer to yesterday’s NewsClick. Then, he wonders if you think the new, cool sports player in town bears the responsibility to be conscientious on social media. John calls your attention to Jordyn Tieman’s viral tweet about Mollie Tibbetts, which then sparks a conversation about recent backlash towards the new King College Prep High School principal. She wants to eliminate all “provocative dress.” Finally, John, Elif and Violeta tell you how you can make the most of your weekend and we hear about what’s making you smile today.