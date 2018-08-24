1 photographic print mounted on paper : albumen ; photo 41.3 x 31.2 cm, on mount 42 x 32 cm. Photograph shows President Abraham Lincoln, little more than a week before he gave the Gettysburg Address. Full-length portrait, seated with right arm resting on table, facing slightly right. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Library of Congress)
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation has Lincoln’s hair
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation CEO Carla Knorowski joins John Williams to talk about why she has some of President Lincoln’s hair, alongside some of his family’s.