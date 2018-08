× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.24.18: Is being an adult hard?

It’s Friday! Mayor Emanuel stopped by with some veggies and Miles wowed us with his read on Wolf. Vicki Santo checked in on JDRF and Steve Stone talked White Sox baseball. Michael Rooker is pumped for Wizzard World. Dave and Steve Eanet are sort of read for the Tough Mudder. The members of Ohmme ended our Friday show with beautiful music.