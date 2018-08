× Steve Cochran Full Show 08.23.18: Nerd money

What a show! Mayoral candidate Amara Enjya stopped by the studio along with Eric Adelstein to talk about political messaging. Chuck Todd reacts to the latest Cohen deal. Jason Benetti talks about #KopechDay. Greg Flamm talks “Nerd Money” during Swap Meet. Dean Richards covers the dirty muppets movie and the end of Big Bang Theory.