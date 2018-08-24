× Spaced Out with Dr. Mark Hammergren

Dr. Mark Hammergren, astronomer at the Adler Planetarium, joins Wendy and Jimmy Mac, to talk about the ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid that is expected to skim just past our planet within the next few days. Dr. Hammergren also explains how NASA finds asteroids around Earth, their trajectory, why we can’t prevent an asteroid strike, and much more.

