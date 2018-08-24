Roeper Reviews: Glen Close in “The Wife,” Melissa McCarthy in “The Happytime Murders,” Rami Malek in a “Papillon” reboot, & Ethan Hawke in “Juliet, Naked”
Richard Roeper joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to review the week’s movies:
“Papillon” — Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) and Rami Malek (“Mr Robot” in a remake of the 1973 film starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman.
—
“The Wife” — Glenn Close as the long-suffering wife of a Nobel prize winner for literature.
—
“Juliet, Naked” — Ethan Hawke is a 1990s singer/songwriter who mysteriously disappeared 25 years ago.
—
“The Happytime Murders” — A detective (Melissa McCarthy) teams up with her former partner, a puppet (voice of Bill Barretta),
—
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!