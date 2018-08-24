Roe Conn Full Show (8/24/18): Tom Skilling explains Hurricane Lane, The Walter E. Smithe Canarble Wagon Rolls, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, August 24th, 2018:
Tom Skilling talks about Hurricane Lane menacing the Hawaiian Islands, Dr. Adam Sonabend from Northwestern Medicine explores Sen. John McCain’s battle with glioblastoma, FOX32’s Lou Canellis weighs the chances that Roquan Smith will start on opening day for the Chicago Bears, attorney Mike Monico explains what longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg getting immunity means for President Trump, the Top Five@5 features a tribute to Robin Leach, bartender Indra Urbaez & executive chef James Lintelmann from Noyane rolls out the inaugural Waler E. Smithe Canarble Wagon, Richard Roeper previews the season finale of Very Cavallari, and Margaret Murphy Webb & Curtis Robinson, Jr. promote the 40th Annual Chicago Jazz Festival with a live performance.
