Roe Conn Full Show (8/23/18): Tom Skilling remembers a Chicago icon, Richard Roeper reviews, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, August 23rd, 2018:
Ben Bradley kicks things off with an update on the news of the day, US Deputy Editor of MailOnline- Geoff Earle talks about a rift between US Attorney General Jess Sessions & President Trump, Tom Skilling shares his favorite memories from Sabatino’s restaurant, the owner of Sabatino’s- Angelo Pagni confirms the rumor that they will be closing the restaurant for good in December, the Top Five@5 features Stephen A. Smith’s take on the Urban Meyer scandal, Richard Roeper reviews: “The Happytime Murders,” “Papillon,” “The Wife,” & “Juliet, Naked,” and Blackhawks radio voice John Wiedeman previews the Blackhawks’ season.
