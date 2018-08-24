Live high school football scoreboard

Photos: WGN Radio goes back to school 2018

Posted 5:34 PM, August 24, 2018, by , Updated at 05:36PM, August 23, 2018

As parents know, many students have already returned to school after the summer break. Others will be returning shortly. So, we decided to go back to school ourselves and take a look at photos of members of the WGN Radio staff from their earlier days.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline
Related stories