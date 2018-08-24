Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Sonabend explains Sen. John McCain’s battle with glioblastoma

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 07: Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) answers questions at the U.S. Capitol about the recent U.S. attack in Syria April 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a retaliatory strike yesterday in response to the use of chemical weapons by the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Assistant Professor of Neurological Surgery at Northwestern Medicine, Dr. Adam Sonabend joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to discuss Sen. John McCain’s announcement to discontinue his medical treatments for glioblastoma. Dr. Sonabend’s clinical focus is on the surgical of management of tumors of the brain and skull base, including brain metastasis from other cancers, intraventricular tumors, gliomas such as glioblastomas.

