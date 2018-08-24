Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Sonabend explains Sen. John McCain’s battle with glioblastoma
Assistant Professor of Neurological Surgery at Northwestern Medicine, Dr. Adam Sonabend joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to discuss Sen. John McCain’s announcement to discontinue his medical treatments for glioblastoma. Dr. Sonabend’s clinical focus is on the surgical of management of tumors of the brain and skull base, including brain metastasis from other cancers, intraventricular tumors, gliomas such as glioblastomas.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!