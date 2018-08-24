× Jason Benetti: Kopech was as Ready as Somebody Could be for this

Jason Benetti joins the Steve Cochran Show on the heels of #KopechDay. Jason said it was such an exciting atmosphere on Tuesday. He said the young players on the team are so much fun to watch. Including Matt Davidson, Daniel Palka and Carlos Rodon. Jason is also looking forward to seeing the Northwestern Wildcats take on Duke in a few weeks.