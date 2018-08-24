× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: Robin Leach had an amazing career

It’s time to talk TV! Wendy and Jimmy Mac are joined over the phone by Decider.com managing editor, Alexander Zalben! They talk about ‘Big Brother,’ the passing of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous’ host Robin Leach, the end of ‘Big Bang Theory,’ the ‘Bewitched’ reboot from Kenya Barris, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.