Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: Robin Leach had an amazing career

Posted 2:32 PM, August 24, 2018, by , Updated at 02:31PM, August 24, 2018

Robin Leach attends the Food Network's 20th birthday party on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

It’s time to talk TV! Wendy and Jimmy Mac are joined over the phone by Decider.com managing editor, Alexander Zalben! They talk about ‘Big Brother,’ the passing of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous’ host Robin Leach, the end of ‘Big Bang Theory,’ the ‘Bewitched’ reboot from Kenya Barris, and much more.

