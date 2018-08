× Are Dave and Steve Eanet ready for the 2018 Chicago Mud Run: Tough Mudder?

Steve Eanet talked his dad into competing in the 2018 Chicago Mud Run: Tough Mudder. Steve chickened out last year but now he’s ready and he gave his dad 2 weeks notice. Dave is the fittest guy we know but some of these obstacles are scary. Best of luck to Dave and Steve! Go Cats!