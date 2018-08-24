× American Airlines Changing Key Routes from O’hare to Asia

The airline business is an industry that is very focused on finances, and after crunching the numbers, Brian Sumers (Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) explained to Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) how American Airlines is adjusting direct routes from O’hare to various Asian locations (Shanghai, Tokyo, and Beijing). The two also recapped a few other airline stories from this week touching on new seat fees, the profitability of flyer loyalty programs, and more.