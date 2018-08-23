× Willow House’s Executive Director, Hoops In The Hood, The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, Chicago Women’s Comedy Festival and So Much More | Full Show (Aug 22nd)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! Executive Director, Erin Dougan Leyden of Willow House joins Patti in studio to discuss the organization’s efforts to support families who have lost a child or parent and to share their upcoming event August 26th. Then, Meghan Harte shares the Hoops In The Hood event which will have 400+ youth participating from 20 different neighborhoods. Do you feel safe on the lakefront? Dave Benjamin, Director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project stops by to talk about safety on the water, while swimming and ways you can stay safe during aquatic fun. Later on, Jimmy Rio, Liza Torrence and Basia Sroka talk about the Chicago Women’s Funny Festival and the Young Professionally Board’s Bestival fundraiser with Patti as MC this Saturday night. Finally, Brian Krause better known as Leo from the late series Charmed joins Patti on the phone!

