Willow House’s Executive Director Erin Dougan Leyden shares the Willow House

Patti is joined in-studio with Erin Dougan Leyden, Executive Director of Willow House! Erin share’s this remarkable organization’s efforts to support families who have lost a child or parent and to share their upcoming event on August 26th at Independence Grove in Libertyville, IL. To find out how you can volunteer or donate go to willowhouse.org!

