WGN Nightside w/ Michael Heidemann & Paul Farahvar | 8/22/2018 Full Show

On tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside, Michael Heidemann and Paul Farahvar welcome Mike LeMaistre of Jam Productions to the studio as they discuss some of their they’re favorite albums and most memorable concerts that they’ve attended over the years; Comedian Paige Blair stops by to share details about the many upcoming shows she has; and a fan favorite game of “What’s Paul Eating” takes place.