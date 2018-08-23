× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 14 | Cybercrime: Why you shouldn’t let your kids use social media without close supervision

Letting your children sign up for Snapchat or Instagram is like handing them the keys to your car and telling them to go ahead and drive to Vegas. That’s what child crime expert Rick Wistocki of BeSure Consulting says. The former Naperville detective joins uh-PARENT-ly hosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos with chilling information about the dangers of cyberspace and what you need to do to protect your kids.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3538727/uh-parent-ly-ep-14-08-23-18_2018-08-22-152427.64kmono.mp3

