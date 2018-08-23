Tony Fulmer: Restoring the health of your lawn
It’s the perfect time of year to restore and repair your lawn, so who better to have on the show than Tony Fulmer? Tony Fulmer, Chief Horticultural Officer at Chalet Nursery, joins Bill and Wendy to talk about lawn restoration and repair, late-season plantings, and he takes listeners questions.
Chalet Nursery
3132 Lake Avenue
Wilmette, IL 60091
847-256-0561
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.