The Opening Bell 8/23/18: If You Had The Money, Would You Buy a McDonalds?

Unfortunately violence in the workplace is a reality in today’s day and age. Though its a difficult subject to cover, there are right and wrong ways to utilize an employers resources to help prevent it, and Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. HR Consultant at Associated Benefits and Risk Consulting – Part of Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to navigate the issue. The focus then shifted to the franchise business concept that is a large indicator of business success, and Tom Portesy (President of MFV Expositions) emphasized that its an opportunity to “go into business for yourself without being by yourself”. The two also previewed the upcoming Franchise Expo Midwest at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center on September 14th-15th.