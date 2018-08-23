× The Mincing Rascals 08.23.18: Impeachment, “provocative dress” in school, 8-year-olds walking the dog and Michael Kopech

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. They begin this week’s episode by debating how they feel about talks of impeachment growing more and more prevalent. Then, they get local, as they discuss a Bronzeville school whose principal is facing backlash for calls to eliminate “provocative dress.” And, the Rascals discuss how justified it was for a Wilmette neighbor to call the cops on a parent who allowed her eight-year-old daughter to walk the dog around the block. Plus, they try to remember the last time Chicago got as excited about a new athlete in town, as it is about Michael Kopech of the White Sox.