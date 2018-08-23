× The John Williams Stream Full Podcast 08.23.18: President Trump on Mollie Tibbetts, Queen of Hearts, Chicago activities we haven’t done yet

Today’s stream kicks off with a debate over President Trump’s social media videos, which include his acknowledgement of the death of Mollie Tibbetts. Then, WGN Radio Account Executive Kevin McDonough shares his method in weekly number selection for the Queen of Hearts lottery. John, Steve, Elif and Violeta convene with you on activities they haven’t yet participated in, in Chicago. Those include Pitchfork, the sky box at Willis Tower and more. Finally, Hamline University Political Science Professor David Schultz explains how Michael Cohen implicated President Trump in a felony.