The John Williams NewsClick: Is Cohen’s guilty plea no big deal?
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.21.18: Michael Cohen, Jimmy Carter, Madonna at the VMAs
-
“Trump Revealed” Author and Washington Post Senior Editor Marc Fisher: “That indication is what has Mueller’s prosecutors so interested in Michael Cohen”
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.25.18: Phil Vettel, Sean Spicer on the Cochran show, Rich Lenkov on wiretapping laws
-
The John Williams Show Stream Full Podcast 08.22.18: Michael Kopech, Aba, Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen, kids walking alone
-
The Mincing Rascals 07.26.18: Shutting down expressways, Willie Wilson, a Cubs ball, Cohen’s recording
-
-
Roe Conn Full Show (8/21/18): Manafort & Cohen in court, Madonna’s unusual tribute to Aretha, and more…
-
The Manafort Verdict and Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen decisions and a chance to party with Jake and Elwood the Blooze Brothers this weekend at Joliet Prison!
-
Roe Conn Full Show (8/22/18): Lester Holt explains the Cohen situation, Mark McKinnon is ready for The Circus, and more…
-
Legal Face-Off Host and Lawyer Rich Lenkov: “It’s using it [a recording] that really gets you in trouble”
-
The Circus’ Mark McKinnon calls the Cohen/Manafort situation one of “the most outstanding hours” in history
-
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.08.18: Iran Deal, Mother’s Day brunch with Phil Vettel, “The Odyssey of Echo Company,” Menards guy
-
The Mincing Rascals 08.09.18: “Bait trucks” on the South Side, a possible mayoral term limit, Sinclair/Tribune deal falls apart, Alex Jones vs. the internet
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Voter ID?