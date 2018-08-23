× The House Of Blues Rocks Through Summer, Theater Thursday with “Silent No More”, David Hochberg, and The Cartoon Roundup with Scott Stantis | Full Show (Aug 23)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! We start the show will Roe Conn Producer, Brian Altheimer who tells us his fascination with “theme parties”. What would be your go-to theme party? Then, David Hochberg of Pearl Mortgage joins us to give listeners insight into their finances and more. And from Chicago’s world famous House Of Blues, we welcome Ryan Shea (VP of Operations for House Of Blues and Awesome Saxophone player) to give us the low down of what House of Blues has happening in the upcoming months and shares some of the amazing food available at HOB’s Gospel Brunch. And it’s Theater Thursday so we welcome on actor, Kathy Buckley from Silent No More happening at the Goodman Theater. [Silent NO MORE, a theatrical documentary, has been performed across the country with cast members with hearing loss, sharing their inspiring stories]. Scott Stantis (Chicago Tribune Political Cartoonist) also joins us for the ‘Cartoon Roundup’ alongside Dr. Tim Benson of the London Cartoon Gallery.

