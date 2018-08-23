× The fifth time is the charm: Thomas Ian Nicholas talks Wizard World

Actor, singer, musician, producer, director, and writer Thomas Ian Nicholas swings by. Thomas will be appearing at Wizard World this weekend in Rosemont. Thomas talks about some of his previous movie roles, what he is up to now, and writer Lani Sarem gives us an inside look at what to expect at this year’s Wizard World.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.