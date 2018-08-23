The Circus’ Mark McKinnon calls the Cohen/Manafort situation one of “the most outstanding hours” in history

Mark McKinnon, Anna Davlantes, and Roe Conn at the RNC Convention in Cleveland

Political strategist & co-host of Showtime’s “The Circus” Mark McKinnon joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes assess the fallout from Michael Cohen’s guilty plea and Paul Manafort’s guilty verdict.
