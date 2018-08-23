× The Chicago Way – BSB (08/23/18): The politics of tragedy & the failure at our border

The Chicago Way: Bucolic Suburban Bureau, Episode 9 (08/23/18): John Kass reports from his tomato garden on the politics surrounding the murder of Mollie Tibbetts and how both sides of the aisle have failed to anything of value to secure our borders. Plus, Kasso explores the nanny state and something called “Ecosexuality.”

