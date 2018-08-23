× Roe Conn Full Show (8/22/18): Lester Holt explains the Cohen situation, Mark McKinnon is ready for The Circus, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, August 22nd,2018:

WGN-TV’S Ben Bradley reports on the closing arguments in the murder trial of Hadiya Pendleton, Tom Skilling swears -sort of, NBC’s Lester Holt has the latest on fallout from Michael Cohen’s plea deal, FOX32’s political editor Mike Flannery breaks down a NBC/Marist poll that shows JB Pritzker with 17 point lead over Bruce Rauner in the race for Illinois’ next governor, the Top Five@5 features Sarah Huckabee-Sanders refusing to answer “ridiculous questions,” Executive Producer & host of Showtime’s The Circus Mark McKinnon adds some historical perspective to Manafort/Cohen developments, and retired Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster talks about his “Off the Mound” comdey show to raise funds for Chicago Public School after-school programs.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3538870/roe-and-anna-full-show-08-22-18_2018-08-22-204210.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!