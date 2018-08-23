× Powell at the Park, Episode 20: Breaking Down Michael Kopech’s White Sox Debut With James Fegan; Tony Andracki On All Things Cubs; And Radio Production Whiz Ernie Scatton

On this week’s episode Kevin Powell talks with Ernie Scatton (1:27), WGN Radio production man, about his life in radio and what it takes to build a great sports production piece. Kevin also talks with The Athletic’s James Fegan (19:35) about the White Sox rebuild and Michael Kopech’s debut. And finally, NBC Sports Chicago’s Tony Andracki (33:57) joins the podcast to talk about Yu Darvish’s season being over, the NL Central race, and what the Cubs need to do to clinch the division.

