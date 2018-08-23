× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 168: Bears GM Ryan Pace Discusses Roquan Smith, Preseason And More

It’s time for our annual preseason sit-down with Bears general manager Ryan Pace, who discussed Roquan Smith’s holdout with us and many more topics. How serious are the injuries to Leonard Floyd and Adam Shaheen? Is Kevin White still a part of the future? Pace sat down with us for over 30 minutes, discussing his vision for the Bears, which now includes Matt Nagy, Mitch Trubisky and a new facility. Listen below!