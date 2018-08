× David Hochberg Shares Advice on: Credit Cards, Financing and more

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! David Hochberg of Pearl Mortgage joins us to give listeners insight into their finances and more.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER